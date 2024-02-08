Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Could Shrink By -25.33% Or More

In last trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 52.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.54 trading at $0.48 or 2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.90B. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -78.45% from its 52-week high price of $31.30 and is indicating a premium of 70.75% from its 52-week low price of $5.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 64.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.81%, in the last five days MARA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $17.54 price level, adding 8.07% to its value on the day. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.07% in past 5-day. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) showed a performance of -32.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.3 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.