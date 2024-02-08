Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) At $25.72: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.72 trading at $1.26 or 5.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.20B. That most recent trading price of CART’s stock is at a discount of -66.99% from its 52-week high price of $42.95 and is indicating a premium of 13.96% from its 52-week low price of $22.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.15%, in the last five days CART remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $25.72 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. Maplebear Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.86% in past 5-day. Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) showed a performance of 11.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.51 million shares which calculate 5.61 days to cover the short interests.