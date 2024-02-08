Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $17.43?

In last trading session, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw 2.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.43 trading at $0.17 or 0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08B. That closing price of MGNX’s stock is at a premium of 0.69% from its 52-week high price of $17.31 and is indicating a premium of 75.39% from its 52-week low price of $4.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 866.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.98%, in the last five days MGNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $17.43 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Macrogenics Inc’s shares saw a change of 81.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.89% in past 5-day. Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) showed a performance of 65.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.93 million shares which calculate 11.2 days to cover the short interests.