Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.94?

In last trading session, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 4.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at -$0.06 or -2.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -258.84% from its 52-week high price of $10.55 and is indicating a premium of 28.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.00%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.09% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of -11.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89.5 million shares which calculate 9.73 days to cover the short interests.