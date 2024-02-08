Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.87?

In last trading session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.01 or -1.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $457.71M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -118.39% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 57.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.43%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V’s shares saw a change of -26.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.44% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of -16.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.82 million shares which calculate 5.1 days to cover the short interests.