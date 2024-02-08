Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) At $15.86: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) saw 3.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.86 trading at -$3.71 or -18.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That most recent trading price of LSPD’s stock is at a discount of -36.89% from its 52-week high price of $21.71 and is indicating a premium of 22.89% from its 52-week low price of $12.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 961.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.94%, in the last five days LSPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $15.86 price level, adding 21.06% to its value on the day. Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.34% in past 5-day. Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) showed a performance of -16.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.19 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lightspeed Commerce Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 147.06% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $235.86 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $229.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.01% during past 5 years.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.04% institutions for Lightspeed Commerce Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at LSPD for having 24.29 million shares of worth $410.92 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 16.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $286.24 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.74 million shares of worth $46.41 million or 1.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.