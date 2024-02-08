JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) At $38.98: What To Do?

In recent trading session, JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.98 trading at $2.6 or 7.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.09B. That most recent trading price of FROG’s stock is at a premium of 4.62% from its 52-week high price of $37.18 and is indicating a premium of 56.11% from its 52-week low price of $17.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 775.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.16%, in the last five days FROG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $38.98 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. JFrog Ltd’s shares saw a change of 12.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.92% in past 5-day. JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) showed a performance of 17.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.