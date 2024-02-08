JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) At $38.98: What To Do?

In recent trading session, JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.98 trading at $2.6 or 7.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.09B. That most recent trading price of FROG’s stock is at a premium of 4.62% from its 52-week high price of $37.18 and is indicating a premium of 56.11% from its 52-week low price of $17.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 775.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.
JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 7.16%, in the last five days FROG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $38.98 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. JFrog Ltd’s shares saw a change of 12.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.92% in past 5-day. JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) showed a performance of 17.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.
JFrog Ltd (FROG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that JFrog Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,000.00% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.04 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $76.55 million and $79.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.50% while estimating it to be 22.10% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.31% during past 5 years.
FROG Dividends
JFrog Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.