Is Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -617.02% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw 12.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.0 or -0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $180.35M. That closing price of BLUE’s stock is at a discount of -617.02% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 6.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.46%, in the last five days BLUE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 8.74% to its value on the day. Bluebird bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.26% in past 5-day. Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) showed a performance of -36.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.57 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.