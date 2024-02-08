Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) At $4.12: What To Do?

In last trading session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 5.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at $0.28 or 7.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $274.06M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -135.19% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 58.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.29%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of -42.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.10% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of -35.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.