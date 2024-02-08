Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.07?

In last trading session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw 5.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.07 trading at -$0.09 or -1.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.07B. That closing price of IOVA’s stock is at a discount of -27.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.31 and is indicating a premium of 60.22% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.10%, in the last five days IOVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $8.07 price level, adding 4.38% to its value on the day. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.40% in past 5-day. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) showed a performance of -15.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.27 million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.