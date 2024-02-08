Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) At $0.05: What To Do?

In last trading session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw 7.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at $0.0 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.58M. That closing price of INPX’s stock is at a discount of -3200.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.65 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days INPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 11.5% to its value on the day. Inpixon’s shares saw a change of -12.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.70% in past 5-day. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) showed a performance of -5.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.24 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.