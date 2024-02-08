iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.41?

In last trading session, iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at -$0.24 or -9.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $348.63M. That closing price of IHRT’s stock is at a discount of -231.54% from its 52-week high price of $7.99 and is indicating a premium of 26.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 990.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.06%, in the last five days IHRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 18.31% to its value on the day. iHeartMedia Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.07% in past 5-day. iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) showed a performance of 7.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.04 million shares which calculate 5.75 days to cover the short interests.