ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $23.69?

In recent trading session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.69 trading at -$0.88 or -3.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.13B. That most recent trading price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -6.04% from its 52-week high price of $25.12 and is indicating a premium of 18.36% from its 52-week low price of $19.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.56%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $23.69 price level, adding 4.51% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -0.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of 0.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.47 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.21% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -2.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.30%.
IBN Dividends
ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.