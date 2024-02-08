ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $23.69?

In recent trading session, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.69 trading at -$0.88 or -3.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.13B. That most recent trading price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -6.04% from its 52-week high price of $25.12 and is indicating a premium of 18.36% from its 52-week low price of $19.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.56%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $23.69 price level, adding 4.51% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -0.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of 0.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.47 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.