I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.82?

In recent trading session, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at -$0.18 or -9.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $149.02M. That most recent trading price of IMAB’s stock is at a discount of -190.66% from its 52-week high price of $5.29 and is indicating a premium of 36.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 586.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.03%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. I-Mab ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.03% in past 5-day. I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -18.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.80% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.98% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.34% institutions for I-Mab ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 6.91 million shares of worth $20.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $2.17 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.