Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.91?

In last trading session, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at -$0.74 or -20.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $301.42M. That closing price of HUMA’s stock is at a discount of -92.44% from its 52-week high price of $5.60 and is indicating a premium of 32.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 428.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.27%, in the last five days HUMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.91 price level, adding 21.98% to its value on the day. Humacyte Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.35% in past 5-day. Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) showed a performance of 4.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.13 million shares which calculate 15.34 days to cover the short interests.