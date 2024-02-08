How To Know If Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) Is Expensive At $13.25.

In last trading session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) saw 6.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.81 or 6.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -89.58% from its 52-week high price of $25.12 and is indicating a premium of 51.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.51%, in the last five days ZIM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $13.25 price level, adding 15.23% to its value on the day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s shares saw a change of 34.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.67% in past 5-day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) showed a performance of -3.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.23 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.