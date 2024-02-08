How To Know If Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) Is Expensive At $13.25.

In last trading session, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) saw 6.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.81 or 6.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of ZIM’s stock is at a discount of -89.58% from its 52-week high price of $25.12 and is indicating a premium of 51.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.51%, in the last five days ZIM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $13.25 price level, adding 15.23% to its value on the day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s shares saw a change of 34.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.67% in past 5-day. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) showed a performance of -3.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.23 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -113.95% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -137.50% in the current quarter and calculating -66.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -58.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.28 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.31 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.70% while estimating it to be -4.50% for the next quarter.
ZIM Dividends
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.