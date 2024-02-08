How To Know If WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Is Expensive At $2.83.

In recent trading session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at $0.71 or 33.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.44M. That most recent trading price of WETG’s stock is at a discount of -5038.16% from its 52-week high price of $145.41 and is indicating a premium of 25.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11390.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.
WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 33.49%, in the last five days WETG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.83 price level, adding 37.8% to its value on the day. WeTrade Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.78% in past 5-day. WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) showed a performance of -20.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9240.0 shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
WETG Dividends
WeTrade Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 46.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.32% institutions for WeTrade Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at WETG for having 477.0 shares of worth $3988.0. And as of May 30, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.