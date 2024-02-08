How To Know If WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Is Expensive At $2.83.

In recent trading session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at $0.71 or 33.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.44M. That most recent trading price of WETG’s stock is at a discount of -5038.16% from its 52-week high price of $145.41 and is indicating a premium of 25.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11390.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 33.49%, in the last five days WETG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.83 price level, adding 37.8% to its value on the day. WeTrade Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.78% in past 5-day. WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) showed a performance of -20.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9240.0 shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.