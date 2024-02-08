How To Know If Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) Is Expensive At $32.42.

In last trading session, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) saw 6.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.42 trading at -$0.88 or -2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of UPST’s stock is at a discount of -123.87% from its 52-week high price of $72.58 and is indicating a premium of 63.2% from its 52-week low price of $11.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.64%, in the last five days UPST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $32.42 price level, adding 4.7% to its value on the day. Upstart Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) showed a performance of -8.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.9 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Upstart Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -380.95% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.00% in the current quarter and calculating 95.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $134.89 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $146.91 million and $108.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% while estimating it to be 38.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.64% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -388.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.78% institutions for Upstart Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at UPST for having 6.77 million shares of worth $242.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $192.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.17 million shares of worth $77.81 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $64.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.