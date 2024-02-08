How To Know If Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Is Expensive At $2.65.

In recent trading session, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at $0.45 or 20.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.43M. That most recent trading price of UK’s stock is at a discount of -538.49% from its 52-week high price of $16.92 and is indicating a premium of 23.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.51%, in the last five days UK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. Ucommune International Ltd’s shares saw a change of -28.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.10% in past 5-day. Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) showed a performance of -26.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67980.0 shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.