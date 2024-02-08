How To Know If Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Is Expensive At $2.65.

In recent trading session, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at $0.45 or 20.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.43M. That most recent trading price of UK’s stock is at a discount of -538.49% from its 52-week high price of $16.92 and is indicating a premium of 23.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 20.51%, in the last five days UK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. Ucommune International Ltd’s shares saw a change of -28.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.10% in past 5-day. Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) showed a performance of -26.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67980.0 shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
UK Dividends
Ucommune International Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.05% institutions for Ucommune International Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Shen, Neil, Nanpeng is the top institutional holder at UK for having 9568.0 shares of worth $26024.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 3345.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9098.0.