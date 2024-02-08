How To Know If ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) Is Expensive At $0.84.

In last trading session, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at $0.22 or 35.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.64M. That closing price of THMO’s stock is at a discount of -694.05% from its 52-week high price of $6.67 and is indicating a premium of 57.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 91.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 35.48%, in the last five days THMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 17.65% to its value on the day. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 75.73% in past 5-day. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) showed a performance of 64.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11400.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.73% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.68 million and $2.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.70% while estimating it to be 47.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.78% during past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.98% institutions for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the top institutional holder at THMO for having 50004.0 shares of worth $64005.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35419.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45336.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 35419.0 shares of worth $45336.0 or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1538.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1999.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.