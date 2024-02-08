How To Know If Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Is Expensive At $5.08.

In recent trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.08 trading at $0.66 or 14.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $346.00M. That most recent trading price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -59.25% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 67.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 14.93%, in the last five days TNYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.08 price level, adding 11.5% to its value on the day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 56.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.95% in past 5-day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) showed a performance of 62.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.77% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.90% in the current quarter and calculating -2.30% decrease in the next quarter.
TNYA Dividends
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.51% institutions for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Column Group LLC is the top institutional holder at TNYA for having 9.4 million shares of worth $46.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 13.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 6.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.26 million.
On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $12.02 million or 3.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.