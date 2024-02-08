How To Know If Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) Is Expensive At $5.08.

In recent trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.08 trading at $0.66 or 14.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $346.00M. That most recent trading price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -59.25% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 67.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.93%, in the last five days TNYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.08 price level, adding 11.5% to its value on the day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 56.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.95% in past 5-day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) showed a performance of 62.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.