How To Know If Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Is Expensive At $51.24.

In recent trading session, Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.24 trading at -$0.01 or -0.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.83B. That most recent trading price of TPX’s stock is at a discount of -2.28% from its 52-week high price of $52.41 and is indicating a premium of 31.73% from its 52-week low price of $34.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.02%, in the last five days TPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $51.24 price level, adding 4.4% to its value on the day. Tempur Sealy International Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.53% in past 5-day. Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) showed a performance of 2.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.82 million shares which calculate 6.83 days to cover the short interests.