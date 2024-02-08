How To Know If Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) Is Expensive At $4.29.

In recent trading session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.29 trading at $0.1 or 2.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.58M. That most recent trading price of TPST’s stock is at a discount of -127.74% from its 52-week high price of $9.77 and is indicating a premium of 96.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days TPST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $4.29 price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.40% in past 5-day. Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) showed a performance of -4.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tempest Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 641.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.54% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.10% in the current quarter and calculating 41.80% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 86.63% during past 5 years.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 20 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.53% institutions for Tempest Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at TPST for having 1.12 million shares of worth $1.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.