How To Know If Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) Is Expensive At $4.76.

In recent trading session, Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.76 trading at -$0.24 or -4.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $934.69M. That most recent trading price of SHCO’s stock is at a discount of -78.15% from its 52-week high price of $8.48 and is indicating a premium of 8.61% from its 52-week low price of $4.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 193.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.90%, in the last five days SHCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $4.76 price level, adding 27.99% to its value on the day. Soho House & Co Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.92% in past 5-day. Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) showed a performance of -27.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.45 million shares which calculate 11.73 days to cover the short interests.

Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soho House & Co Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.36% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

SHCO Dividends

Soho House & Co Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

