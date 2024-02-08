How To Know If Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Is Expensive At $1.02.

In last trading session, Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw 3.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.08 or -7.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.85M. That closing price of MCRB’s stock is at a discount of -573.53% from its 52-week high price of $6.87 and is indicating a premium of 10.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.27%, in the last five days MCRB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 12.07% to its value on the day. Seres Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.73% in past 5-day. Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) showed a performance of -34.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.55 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.