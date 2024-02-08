How To Know If Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Is Expensive At $11.32.

In last trading session, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw 14.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.32 trading at $0.51 or 4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34B. That closing price of RIOT’s stock is at a discount of -82.42% from its 52-week high price of $20.65 and is indicating a premium of 54.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.72%, in the last five days RIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $11.32 price level, adding 1.05% to its value on the day. Riot Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.85% in past 5-day. Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) showed a performance of -29.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.64 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.