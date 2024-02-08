How To Know If Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) Is Expensive At $0.42.

In last trading session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 2.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.04 or 9.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.52M. That closing price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -383.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.03 and is indicating a premium of 52.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.44%, in the last five days OTLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.02% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of 10.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.13 million shares which calculate 7.23 days to cover the short interests.