How To Know If Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) Is Expensive At $0.69.

In last trading session, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 58.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at -$0.03 or -4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $794.13M. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -437.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 24.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 85.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.31%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 11.88% to its value on the day. Nikola Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.20% in past 5-day. Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -15.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 191.11 million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.