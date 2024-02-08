How To Know If Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) Is Expensive At $0.96.

In last trading session, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.08 or 8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.78M. That closing price of MNTS’s stock is at a discount of -5160.42% from its 52-week high price of $50.50 and is indicating a premium of 30.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.64%, in the last five days MNTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 17.95% to its value on the day. Momentus Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.27% in past 5-day. Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) showed a performance of -30.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.