How To Know If Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) Is Expensive At $0.96.

In last trading session, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.08 or 8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.78M. That closing price of MNTS’s stock is at a discount of -5160.42% from its 52-week high price of $50.50 and is indicating a premium of 30.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.64%, in the last five days MNTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 17.95% to its value on the day. Momentus Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.27% in past 5-day. Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) showed a performance of -30.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.
Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.30% in the current quarter and calculating 81.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 926.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $950k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $120k and $280k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 733.30% while estimating it to be 239.30% for the next quarter.
MNTS Dividends
Momentus Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.