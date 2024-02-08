How To Know If Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) Is Expensive At $14.78.

In recent trading session, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.78 trading at $2.31 or 18.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $607.54M. That most recent trading price of MLYS’s stock is at a discount of -48.71% from its 52-week high price of $21.98 and is indicating a premium of 60.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 155.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 18.51%, in the last five days MLYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.78 price level, adding 3.4% to its value on the day. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 71.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.36% in past 5-day. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) showed a performance of 63.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.84 million shares which calculate 5.78 days to cover the short interests.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.10% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.90% in the current quarter and calculating -41.20% decrease in the next quarter.
MLYS Dividends
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 25.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.57% institutions for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the top institutional holder at MLYS for having 4.52 million shares of worth $77.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 3.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.19 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $11.23 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.