How To Know If Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) Is Expensive At $14.78.

In recent trading session, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.78 trading at $2.31 or 18.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $607.54M. That most recent trading price of MLYS’s stock is at a discount of -48.71% from its 52-week high price of $21.98 and is indicating a premium of 60.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 155.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.51%, in the last five days MLYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.78 price level, adding 3.4% to its value on the day. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 71.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.36% in past 5-day. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLYS) showed a performance of 63.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.84 million shares which calculate 5.78 days to cover the short interests.