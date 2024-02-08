How To Know If Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Is Expensive At $0.89.

In last trading session, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.03 or -2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $282.20M. That closing price of MVST’s stock is at a discount of -226.97% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 6.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.87%, in the last five days MVST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 9.88% to its value on the day. Microvast Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.96% in past 5-day. Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) showed a performance of -31.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.28 million shares which calculate 6.48 days to cover the short interests.