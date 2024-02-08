How To Know If Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) Is Expensive At $2.15.

In last trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw 4.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at -$0.06 or -2.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $526.60M. That closing price of LXRX’s stock is at a discount of -76.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 57.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.71%, in the last five days LXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 6.93% to its value on the day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 40.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.97% in past 5-day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) showed a performance of 40.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.27 million shares which calculate 10.14 days to cover the short interests.