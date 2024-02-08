How To Know If Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Is Expensive At $13.52.

In recent trading session, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.52 trading at $2.67 or 24.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $104.78M. That most recent trading price of ZJYL’s stock is at a discount of -88.54% from its 52-week high price of $25.49 and is indicating a premium of 98.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21660.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 24.60%, in the last five days ZJYL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $13.52 price level, adding 18.55% to its value on the day. Jin Medical International Ltd’s shares saw a change of 9.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.91% in past 5-day. Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) showed a performance of 198.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43620.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.
ZJYL Dividends
Jin Medical International Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 82.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.18% institutions for Jin Medical International Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ZJYL for having 8663.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 273.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3492.0.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7492.0 shares of worth $95857.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5327.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $68156.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.