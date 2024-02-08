How To Know If Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Is Expensive At $13.52.

In recent trading session, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.52 trading at $2.67 or 24.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $104.78M. That most recent trading price of ZJYL’s stock is at a discount of -88.54% from its 52-week high price of $25.49 and is indicating a premium of 98.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21660.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.60%, in the last five days ZJYL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $13.52 price level, adding 18.55% to its value on the day. Jin Medical International Ltd’s shares saw a change of 9.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.91% in past 5-day. Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) showed a performance of 198.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43620.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.