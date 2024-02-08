How To Know If International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) Is Expensive At $34.07.

In recent trading session, International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.07 trading at $0.21 or 0.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.79B. That most recent trading price of IP’s stock is at a discount of -18.23% from its 52-week high price of $40.28 and is indicating a premium of 14.88% from its 52-week low price of $29.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.62%, in the last five days IP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $34.07 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. International Paper Co.’s shares saw a change of -5.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.84% in past 5-day. International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) showed a performance of -9.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.58 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.