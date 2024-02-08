How To Know If Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Is Expensive At $7.68.

In last trading session, Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.68 trading at $0.24 or 3.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.02M. That closing price of INGN’s stock is at a discount of -231.38% from its 52-week high price of $25.45 and is indicating a premium of 46.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 472.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.23%, in the last five days INGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $7.68 price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. Inogen Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.94% in past 5-day. Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) showed a performance of 17.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.