How To Know If Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) Is Expensive At $1.58.

In last trading session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.02 or -1.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $260.53M. That closing price of INVZ’s stock is at a discount of -244.94% from its 52-week high price of $5.45 and is indicating a premium of 17.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.25%, in the last five days INVZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -37.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.60% in past 5-day. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) showed a performance of -30.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.25 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.