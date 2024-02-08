How To Know If HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) Is Expensive At $54.06.

In recent trading session, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.06 trading at -$1.57 or -2.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $136.84B. That most recent trading price of HDB’s stock is at a discount of -32.06% from its 52-week high price of $71.39 and is indicating a premium of 1.09% from its 52-week low price of $53.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.83%, in the last five days HDB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $54.06 price level, adding 3.67% to its value on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -19.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) showed a performance of -16.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.7 million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.