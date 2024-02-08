How To Know If Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) Is Expensive At $0.03.

In last trading session, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) saw 25.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.03 trading at $0.0 or -14.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.35M. That closing price of GGE’s stock is at a discount of -10000.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.03 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.99%, in the last five days GGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.03 price level, adding 18.03% to its value on the day. Green Giant Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.73% in past 5-day. Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) showed a performance of -31.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.94 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.