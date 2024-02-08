How To Know If Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Is Expensive At $0.37.

In last trading session, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.01 or -1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.29M. That closing price of GMDA’s stock is at a discount of -578.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.51 and is indicating a premium of 40.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.48%, in the last five days GMDA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 7.96% to its value on the day. Gamida Cell Ltd’s shares saw a change of -9.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) showed a performance of 19.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.93 million shares which calculate 2.68 days to cover the short interests.