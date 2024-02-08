How To Know If Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Is Expensive At $2.98.

In recent trading session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw 2.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at -$0.05 or -1.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $914.78M. That most recent trading price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -40.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.20 and is indicating a premium of 13.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.49%, in the last five days FSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $2.98 price level, adding 5.99% to its value on the day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.43% in past 5-day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of -16.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.44 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.