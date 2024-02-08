How To Know If EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) Is Expensive At $2.07.

In last trading session, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) saw 2.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.09 or -4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $214.35M. That closing price of EVGO’s stock is at a discount of -294.2% from its 52-week high price of $8.16 and is indicating a premium of 9.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.17%, in the last five days EVGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 13.03% to its value on the day. EVgo Inc’s shares saw a change of -42.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.61% in past 5-day. EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) showed a performance of -35.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.68 million shares which calculate 9.74 days to cover the short interests.