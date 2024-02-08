How To Know If Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Is Expensive At $1.50.

In last trading session, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at -$0.06 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.82M. That closing price of EBS’s stock is at a discount of -1010.67% from its 52-week high price of $16.66 and is indicating a premium of 5.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days EBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 14.77% to its value on the day. Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.18% in past 5-day. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) showed a performance of -30.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.82 million shares which calculate 8.05 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Emergent Biosolutions Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -77.58% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.70% in the current quarter and calculating 93.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $293.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $185.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

EBS Dividends

Emergent Biosolutions Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.37% institutions for Emergent Biosolutions Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EBS for having 9.23 million shares of worth $67.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 6.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.94 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.9 million shares of worth $22.99 million or 9.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.