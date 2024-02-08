How To Know If Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) Is Expensive At $9.31.

In last trading session, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw 21.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.31 trading at $0.61 or 7.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.83B. That closing price of CLSK’s stock is at a discount of -45.65% from its 52-week high price of $13.56 and is indicating a premium of 78.09% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.01%, in the last five days CLSK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $9.31 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Cleanspark Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.65% in past 5-day. Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) showed a performance of -13.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.86 million shares which calculate 0.69 days to cover the short interests.