How To Know If Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Is Expensive At $48.09.

In last trading session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw 6.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.09 trading at -$0.1 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.48B. That closing price of CVNA’s stock is at a discount of -30.15% from its 52-week high price of $62.59 and is indicating a premium of 86.59% from its 52-week low price of $6.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days CVNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $48.09 price level, adding 1.72% to its value on the day. Carvana Co.’s shares saw a change of -9.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.68% in past 5-day. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) showed a performance of -0.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.56 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carvana Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 108.08% while that of industry is 23.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -330.80% in the current quarter and calculating 35.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.53 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.42% during past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.70% institutions for Carvana Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CVNA for having 12.97 million shares of worth $336.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $259.2 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.28 million shares of worth $84.95 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $77.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.