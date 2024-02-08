How To Know If C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) Is Expensive At $0.13.

In last trading session, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw 6.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.0 or -6.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.57M. That closing price of CISS’s stock is at a discount of -15284.62% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 15.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.10%, in the last five days CISS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 24.46% to its value on the day. C3is Inc’s shares saw a change of -76.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.30% in past 5-day. C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) showed a performance of -78.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.