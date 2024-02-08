How To Know If Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) Is Expensive At $47.46.

In recent trading session, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.46 trading at -$0.23 or -0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.94B. That most recent trading price of APP’s stock is at a discount of -0.78% from its 52-week high price of $47.83 and is indicating a premium of 75.37% from its 52-week low price of $11.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days APP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $47.46 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. Applovin Corp’s shares saw a change of 19.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.87% in past 5-day. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) showed a performance of 21.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.59 million shares which calculate 5.81 days to cover the short interests.