How To Know If Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) Is Expensive At $10.35.

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 2.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at -$0.29 or -2.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $556.11M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -50.34% from its 52-week high price of $15.56 and is indicating a premium of 79.81% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.73%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 5.13% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.64% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of -9.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.66 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.