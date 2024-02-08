How To Know If Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) Is Expensive At $11.64.

In recent trading session, Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.64 trading at $0.64 or 5.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $376.79M. That most recent trading price of ALTG’s stock is at a discount of -76.98% from its 52-week high price of $20.60 and is indicating a premium of 24.74% from its 52-week low price of $8.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 319.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days ALTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $11.64 price level, subtracting -1.22% to its value on the day. Alta Equipment Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.24% in past 5-day. Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE:ALTG) showed a performance of -1.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 million shares which calculate 7.27 days to cover the short interests.