How To Know If Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Is Expensive At $28.51.

In recent trading session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.51 trading at $1.41 or 5.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That most recent trading price of ALPN’s stock is at a premium of 0.25% from its 52-week high price of $28.44 and is indicating a premium of 77.59% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 869.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.20%, in the last five days ALPN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $28.51 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 49.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.89% in past 5-day. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) showed a performance of 46.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.41 million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 109.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.10% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.10% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.1 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.78 million and $9.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 227.80% while estimating it to be -42.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.56% during past 5 years.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.39% institutions for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at ALPN for having 6.71 million shares of worth $68.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 4.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $8.76 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.