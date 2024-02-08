How To Know If Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Is Expensive At $4.15.

In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 4.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.15 trading at $0.04 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $698.36M. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -86.99% from its 52-week high price of $7.76 and is indicating a premium of 46.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $4.15 price level, adding 4.6% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.90% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of 32.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.21 million shares which calculate 7.28 days to cover the short interests.